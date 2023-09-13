Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

