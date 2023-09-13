Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Franklin Covey worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $555.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FC. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

