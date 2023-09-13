Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

