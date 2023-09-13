Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Quadratic Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 1,046.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BNDD remained flat at $15.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,706. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

About

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

