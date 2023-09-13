Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. HSBC increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. 25,267,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,911,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5,265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

