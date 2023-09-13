Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.16. 231,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,497. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

