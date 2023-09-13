Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 13,680,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,060,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.