Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FSI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.70. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 31,073 shares of company stock valued at $82,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

