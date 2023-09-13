Financial Comparison: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.51 billion 7.30 $653.61 million $1.92 53.88 InvenTrust Properties $247.92 million 6.59 $52.23 million $0.06 403.33

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 13.78% 4.14% 2.24% InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16%

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden Property Trust pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 7 7 0 2.40 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $128.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,514 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

