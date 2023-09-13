Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 683,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. 2,106,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

