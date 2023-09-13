Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,278,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,852,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,921,000 after purchasing an additional 311,450 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 210,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 10,758,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,626,469. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

