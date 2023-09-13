Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 484,104 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 484,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $58,496,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 621,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $263.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

