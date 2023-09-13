Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 450,825 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

