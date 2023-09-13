Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $68.52 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,033,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 730,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.