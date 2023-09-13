Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $90.77 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 469,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $90,766,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Honeywell International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,208. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

