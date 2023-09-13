Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $262.42 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,645,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,424,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. 109,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,434. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

