Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 595,538 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,376,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $3,372,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,376,578.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.25. 999,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,766. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

