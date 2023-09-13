Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $173,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 503,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

