Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,613 shares of company stock worth $2,477,230 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $180.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

