DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE DASH opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,697 shares of company stock valued at $74,704,414. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

