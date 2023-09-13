Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

