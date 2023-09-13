Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $18.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.45. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. 131,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,812 shares of company stock worth $4,017,470. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

