Desjardins Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.71. 357,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,281. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.43.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

