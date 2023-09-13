Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

