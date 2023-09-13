Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.18. 661,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,237. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

