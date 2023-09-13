Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.66. 1,034,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

