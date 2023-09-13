Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. RTX comprises 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.