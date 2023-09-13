Contrasting Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permex Petroleum and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Petroteq Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.01 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $2.00 million 0.00 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petroteq Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petroteq Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

