Contrasting AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AirBoss of America and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirBoss of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Amyris 0 5 1 0 2.17

AirBoss of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 728.57%. Amyris has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 6,014.29%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than AirBoss of America.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A $0.40 8.64 Amyris $269.85 million 0.07 -$528.51 million ($1.93) -0.03

This table compares AirBoss of America and Amyris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AirBoss of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris. Amyris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirBoss of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AirBoss of America and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A Amyris -229.12% N/A -80.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Amyris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AirBoss of America beats Amyris on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the development and manufacture of custom rubber formulations and compounds, calendered and extruded materials, and molded products for use in various applications and industries, including automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas. The Engineered Products segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products that are used to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial, and defense industries. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

About Amyris

(Get Free Report)

Amyris, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets. The company markets its products under the Biossance, JVN, Rose Inc., Pipette, Costa Brazil, OLIKA, Purecane, Terasana, MenoLabs, EcoFabulous, Stripes, and 4U by Tia brand names. It has a collaboration and license agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On August 9, 2023, Amyris, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

