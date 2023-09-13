Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $157,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 274,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCSA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 5,459,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622,846. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

