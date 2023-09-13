Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CZFS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 2,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $244.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, CRO Robert Joseph Marino acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,642.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,035 shares of company stock valued at $54,862. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 6,376.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

