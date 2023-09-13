China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

