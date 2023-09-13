Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

