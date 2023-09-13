Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.96. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,570,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,446,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

