Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up about 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,180. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

