Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $29.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

