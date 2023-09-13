Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $29.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
James Hardie Industries stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
