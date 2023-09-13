Brokerages Set Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $26.87

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.
