Brokerages Set Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $26.87

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

