Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $11.99.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
