Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

BYFC opened at $0.93 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

