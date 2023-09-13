Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. 1,791,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

