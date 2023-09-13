Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 383,062 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $45,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Motco bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 399,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

