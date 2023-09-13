BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 8,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $112,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $425,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $256,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

