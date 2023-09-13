Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

