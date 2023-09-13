BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE BIT remained flat at $14.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,046. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

