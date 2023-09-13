BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.03 on Wednesday, hitting 14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.06. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 17.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

