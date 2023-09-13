BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 27,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,908. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.