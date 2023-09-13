BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons Dollar General Shares Belong in the Shopping Cart
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Shell’s 4.12% Dividend Yield: An Attractive Feature for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.