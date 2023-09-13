BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.