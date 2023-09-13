BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 18,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,795. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

