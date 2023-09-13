BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 18,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,795. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
