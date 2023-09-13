BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. 91,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 780,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

