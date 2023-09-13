BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

