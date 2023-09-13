BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $15.61.
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
